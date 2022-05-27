Alessandro de Marchi (Israel–Premier Tech) stopped during the Giro d’Italia to say hello to his family who had gathered on the side of the road.

Stage 19 passed through De Marchi’s hometown of Buja, and he took the opportunity to stop off and say hello to family and friends.

It was what Rob Hatch on commentary called a "nice moment" that does not happen as regularly as it once did.

“Alessandro de Marchi goes to say hello to the friends, family and fan club,” said Hatch on commentary

“Nice moment. We don't see it quite as often as we used to do.

“But it's great! His son is on the side of the road too."

After Friday’s Stage 18 – a supposed last opportunity for the sprinters – was won by Dries De Bondt, the focus has now switched to the battle for pink with a mountainous foray into Slovenia on Friday followed by Saturday’s showpiece Stage 20 in the Dolomites ahead of the final-day time trial in Verona.

Just three seconds separate Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) in second and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in pink, with Spain’s Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) still in with a shout at 1’05” in third.

- - -

