Cycling

'We will go for it' - Mathieu van der Poel ready for opportunity to grab pink jersey at Giro d'Italia 2022

"We will go for it" - Mathieu van der Poel is excited and ready for his first opportunity to grab the famous pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia 2022.

00:01:04, Yesterday at 14:40