Richard Carapaz will lead a strong Ineos Grenadiers team at the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

Ineos have won the race for the past two years, and Carapaz will be given the best chance to make it a hat-trick - and his second Giro victory after his success in 2019 in the colours of Movistar.

While Carapaz will be leading the charge, 2020 victor Tao Geoghegan Hart and 2021 champion Egan Bernal will be absent due to illness and injury respectively.

Tom Pidcock will also not be on the start line, suggesting he could be in the mix for the Tour de France, but Carapaz will be supported by a strong team of Jonathan Castroviejo, Jhonatan Narvaez, Richie Porte, Salvatore Puccio, Pavel Sivakov, Ben Swift and Ben Tulett.

2020 Olympic road race champion Carapaz is looking forward to bidding for a second Grand Tour title.

“When I won the Giro d’Italia in 2019 it was something really special, above everything it was always a race that I wanted to compete in, so to win it was an incredible moment,” Carapaz said

“It wasn’t just a significant win for me, it was also a significant win for my country. It had a big impact and started a new era in cycling for Ecuador.

“It also had an impact on me mentally, as it showed me that I had the ability to be a successful Grand Tour racer.

“A great characteristic strength that we have in this team is that we’re all in for winning the Giro d’Italia. Every Grenadier knows this is the goal, we all have that in common and want to deliver.

“I think when you have a team that is all behind the same goal, and with a team of riders who are so strong, who are ready to help each other, that is a real strength.”

The Giro gets underway in the Hungarian city of Budapest on May 6, with the culmination being an individual time trial in Verona on May 29.

