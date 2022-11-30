Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has confirmed he will ride at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 to end weeks of speculation.

"I will ride the Giro in 2023," Evenepoel said in a video posted on Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team's social media.

"I’m really, really looking forward to it, and it will be a special edition as I will be wearing my rainbow jersey.

"I’m doing some recons, having some fun together with Brama, and I hope to see you very soon here in Italy.

"I hope you will all come to watch me and the whole team because we hope to do very well again."

Evenepoel won the 2022 Vuelta a Espana and World Championships which sparked speculation around whether he would take part in the 2023 Giro d'Italia or instead choose the Tour de France.

The Belgian abandoned the 2021 edition of the Giro on his Grand Tour debut as he returned from a broken pelvis caused in a crash at Il Lombardia in 2020.

“Win all three Grand Tours, that’s my biggest dream,” Evenepoel told seven-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador back in September.

"I can go well in the Grand Tours. I think this is really good for my future, the team’s future and for my confidence.

"Now we’re going to rewatch everything that we did before this Vuelta and then we can take this into the future and use it as preparation for the Giro and Vuelta."

The 2023 Giro is expected to boast a strong field, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) among those who could compete.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will not be one of Evenepoel’s potential rivals in Italy. The Slovenian has confirmed that he will look to retake his Tour de France crown from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in July.

First look at the 2023 Giro d'Italia route

