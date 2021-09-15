Michael Valgren claimed his first victory in three years as he became the first Danish winner of the Giro della Toscana.

The EF Education-Nippo rider made the decisive move with 14.3km remaining, attacking solo and beating Alessandro De Marchi, riding for the Italian national team, and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) to the line.

It is Valgren’s first victory since the 2018 Amstel Gold Race.

Tour of Slovenia Ulissi comes home for first win since returning to cycling, Pogacar stays in GC lead 12/06/2021 AT 15:50

EF Education-Nippo set the tempo for much of the race, with Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Higuita both attacking on the Monte Serra Climb.

There were more attacks throughout the 191.6km route, but it was Valgren who eventually managed to pull clear.

With Higuita and Powless working behind, the Dane rode away and finished 13 seconds ahead of De Marchi and 18 ahead of Ulissi.

- - -

Tour of Slovenia Tadej Pogacar solos to victory in Tour of Slovenia stage two 10/06/2021 AT 15:10