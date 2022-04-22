Great Britain claimed two team pursuit silvers on the opening day of action at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.

The German time of 4:12.808 was more than six seconds quicker than the hosts, whose team was made up of Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight, and Kenny took heart from their performance on their return to the track.

"This is the first time racing since the Olympics, so it was always going to feel a lot harder," she said.

"As a team, over each round, we kept going, we kept digging deep. It was always going to be a massive ask to beat the Germans but I think as a team, we performed really well."

The British men's team pursuit squad, consisting of Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Rhys Britton and Charlie Tanfield, produced a remarkable turnaround in the final kilometre to defeat Olympic champions Italy in their first-round encounter.

That set up a tussle for gold with France, who dominated the final and led from the outset to come home in 3:50.267, with the British quartet just over a second back.

Wood said: "It feels great, obviously we wanted first but we haven't been together since the Worlds last year, so to come together like that and take home a silver medal is pretty awesome."

There was further British success in the women's team sprint, which saw Wales earn a first ever senior international medal.

Lowri Thomas, Rhian Edmunds and Emma Finucane overcame fellow Brits Milly Tanner, Sophie Capewell and Blaine Ridge-Davis in a captivating bronze medal match, while Netherlands overcame Canada in the final.

The men's team sprint was won by Australia, who overcame France in the a close final which saw just 0.131 seconds separate the teams. Olympic champions Netherlands took third.

