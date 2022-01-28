Egan Bernal will undergo further surgery in Colombia after being involved in a serious crash, but a hospital statement says he is making good progress.

The 2019 Tour de France winner collided with a stationary bus, which led to him suffering fractured vertebrae, chest trauma and a punctured lung.

Bernal also broke ribs in the crash, as well as his right femur and right patella.

His injuries have led to him being treated in intensive care.

The Clinica Universidad de La Sabana says the 25-year-old has “continued with the expected recovery and with a favorable trend”.

The hospital’s statement goes on to say, “Egan continues with the rehabilitation plan, he has not shown signs of infection”

He is also in good spirits

Further good news has been revealed, with the statement sharing that “thanks to his improvement the vasopressor medication was withdrawn”.

That type of medication is used to treat low blood pressure.

Despite his progress, Bernal does require several “secondary procedures that are not life-threatening”, with reconstructive surgery required.

The hospital has described the operations, saying, “The first is an osteosynthesis of a fracture to the second metacarpal of the right hand, which will be performed by the hand surgery team. The second is maxilla-facial to manage dentoalveolar fractures in his mouth”.

Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate, Brandon Rivera, is now in the same hospital after a training crash left him with a fractured and dislocated elbow.

