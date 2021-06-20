Video
Cycling
Highlights: Remi Cavagna charges clear to French road race crown
Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took victory in the French men's road race after soloing to victory by almost a minute.
Nat French Championship Elite Epinal RR Men : Highlights (ENG)
Image credit: Eurosport
By
Eurosport
Published 20/06/2021 at 22:12 GMT | Updated 20/06/2021 at 22:12 GMT
