...but before that, here is a preview of the race.

In-form Roglic the favourite for star-studded Il Lombardia

Convincing wins in the Giro dell’Emilia and Milano-Torino puts Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the top of the pack of favourites for Il Lombardia, the final monument of the season on Saturday. A hilly course suits the Slovenian to a tee, although the triple Vuelta a España winner may face stiff opposition from his compatriot and Tour de France nemesis Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and a super strong Deceuninck-QuickStep team that includes the world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

In his second foray of his second stint in the rainbow bands, Frenchman Alaphilippe will surely put up more of a fight than he did on Wednesday’s Milano-Torino (where he came a lowly 25th after fading on the final climb). Although it remains to be seen which card the Belgian team play, what with Portuguese livewire Joao Almeida and Belgian tyro Remco Evenepoel also up their sleave.

A solo winner in the rain in Monday’s Coppa Bernocchi, Evenepoel returns to the race where he fractured his pelvis 14 months previously following a heavy crash on the descent of the Muro di Sormano in what was his debut Monument.

“I want to wipe out the bad memory from last year, look ahead and take revenge,” Evenepoel was quoted as saying in the Gazzetta dello Sport this week. "Together with my teammate [Julian] Alaphilippe, I hope to provide a spectacle. And I’m certain that we will."

Whether or not it’s the QuickStep duo who provide the fireworks, there is sure to be a spectacle on Saturday for the 115th edition of the race. With a fresh route, some seriously undulating roads, and a startlist to rival a Grand Tour, the season’s swansong promises to tick all the boxes. Felix Lowe takes a closer look at the race, the route and the riders gunning for glory here

