Il Lombardia 2022 LIVE - Who can prevent Pogacar from taking two in a row?

12:48
120KM TO GO - OVER HALF-WAY
And onto the simplest section of the course, with the next 50km containing less up and down than we have seen for the first few phases. With the break well under their thumb, it's not a bad time for members of the peloton to take on some fuel, and stop for a natural break, before the real racing begins on the ascent to the Madonna del Ghisallo.
12:39
130KM TO GO - SCARONI APPLYING THE PRESSURE
The Astana man increases the pace in the break, forcing the peloton to respond and putting a few riders from the bunch in trouble on the Colle di Berbenno. His team-mate, Vincenzo Nibali, is one who is having a bit of trouble hanging on.
12:21
140KM TO GO - DOMENICO POZZOVIVO DOWN
The veteran Italian crashed on a fast descent. He is back up, which is a good sign, but clutching his elbow and grimacing, which most definitely isn't. I can't see him carrying on.
BROTHERS IN ARMS
Nibali and Valverde, two of the most exciting riders we've been fortunate enough to witness in action.
Image credit: Getty Images
GRAZIE LO SQUALLO
11:59
153KM TO GO - NASTY CRASH IN THE PELOTON
It came on a shady stretch of descent, perhaps on an unexpected damp patch of road. Hopefully the couple of riders who have hit the deck are okay.
Update: Mikel Nieve (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), also due to retire today, was one of those riders, and he has abandoned.
11:57
155KM TO GO - CHRIS HARPER PUTTING IN A SHIFT
Jumbo Visma seem to be investing more in their leader than we might have expected. Certainly our comms team are raising an eyebrow or two. "I don't think Vingegaard is quite at the level of Pogacar" says Brian Smith.
11:39
165KM TO GO - PELOTON EASES OFF
Concerns about an early catch have seen the bunch allow the break a little more wiggle room, and the gap stretches back towards three-and-a-half minutes once more.
The main teams controlling things are UAE Emirates, Jumbo Visma and Movistar, who have their entire squad towards the front. The race is currently wending its way throught the Forcella di Bura, a gloriously picturesque uphill gorge.
11:24
ARRIVEDERCI LO SQUALLO
As well as Valverde, today we also bid farewell to the shark, Vincenzo Nibali, two time winner of this race.
"An old school rider, a loss to the sport."
11:18
180KM TO GO - DOWN DOWN DOWN DOWN
Not just the road, but the gap between break and bunch, now just under three minutes. Is there a danger this race could come back together, before kicking off all over again, way ahead of schedule?
11:03
190KM TO GO - THE DOSSENA
Emphasis on the first four letters of that one. 5.5km at less than 5% average, this climb is going to be a breeze for all concerned. The break's lead is back below five minutes and doesn't look like it's going anywhere near the margin that would be required to make it to the finish. Shame, really, because there are a few riders worthy of a Monument title in this group, none more than Alessandro De Marchi.
10:51
THE BEST OF VALVERDE
Regardless of your view of him as his slightly murky past, today we say goodbye to one of the great riders of a generation. Take a look at Eurosport's picks of his five best victories. For me, there's no topping that win at the 2018 World's.
10:38
200KM TO GO - THEY'VE GOT FIVE ON IT
As the breakaway approaches the top of the Passo di Ganda, their lead over the peloton is, as predicted, over five minutes. The group has also grown to double digits, as Paret-Peintre successfully made it onto the back of the group. It's clearly taken a lot out of him, though, and he's already struggling to stay in touch.
FELIX LOWE: "IT'S HARD TO LOOK BEYOND POGACAR"
And I'm inclined to agree with him. Although Pogacar goes up against Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) for the first time since the Tour, the Slovenian is the one to show the form needed to come out on top in this race. Pogacar won Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday.
Enric Mas (Movistar) might give Pogacar more of a run for his money, after snaffling Giro dell'Emilia from under his nose a week ago, though the word on the street is Mas is riding more as part of Alejandro Valverde's entourage. What a send-off that would be if Bala could close his career with another Monument. He's finished 2nd on three occastions.
10:13
210KM TO GO - PARET-PEINTRE PUSHING ON THE PASSO DI GANDA
The Frenchman made a late dash up the road and has made good progress on his own, already more than two minutes ahead of the bunch and less than 50 seconds behind the leaders.
The Passo di Gandia is a wonderful little climb, and far from plain sailing at an average gradient of 7.5% for 10km. Expect the gap to grow and grow by the time everyone is at the top. Paret-Peintre really has to get across by then, or else it will be game over for him.
220KM TO GO - DEMONIC DESCENDING
For all the talk of Lombardia being a climber's race, it's also one for the riders who have tekkers on the downhill.
As the race snakes down the back of the Forcellino di Bianzano, the break has made as much time on this hyper fast section, from the drops, as they did when they were out of the saddle. 1'30 the gap now, with Jumbo Visma and Bora the main teams controlling things in the peloton.
09:47
230KM TO GO - THE EARNEST EARLY ATTACKS BEGIN
A quick summary of the situation, after roughly 25km of racing:
It's been a seriously speedy start, with the first 15km of racing covered at a pace of over 50kph.
Three riders, Christian Scaroni (Astana), Alex Tolio (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper- Androni Giaccatoli), were able to successfully slip away from the peloton. As they clawed out a lead of close to 30 seconds, it looked like that might be that, before Kamil Malecki (Lotto-Soudal) reached out on his own, triggering counter-attacks from a larger group of riders in the bunch.
That group, made up of mostly Italians, but also included Lawson Craddock (Bike Exchange Jayco), Kenny Ellissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and TESFATSION Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper - Androni Giaccatoli) inched their way to the front of affairs to form a nice little nonet, thirty seconds ahead of the peloton and making easy work of the early climbs.
Lamecki was unsuccessful in his efforts to join the breakaway.
09:39
WE'RE ON OUR WAY TO COMO
Welcome to live coverage of the final Monument of the 2022 road cycling season.
Last, but by no means least, we're promised a fond farewell to one of the most exciting years on the road in recent memory, a race like there's no tomorrow.
The course is (more or less) the reverse of last year's, beginning in beautiful Bergamo, north-east of Milan, meandering its way around the region of Lombardy before finishing on the shores of Lake Como.
Image credit: Eurosport