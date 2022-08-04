Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team have confirmed that sprint star Mark Cavendish will leave the Tour of Poland to put his whole focus on the Commonwealth Games.

Cavendish will represent the Isle of Man in the road race on Sunday in Warwick, and will have familiar faces for company with Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers representing Wales.

The 37-year-old struggled for form during the first five stages in Poland, managing at best an eighth-placed finish.

“I’m sorry to leave the boys & the race,” Cavendish said in a team statement.

“But at the same time I’m looking forward to racing for the Isle of Man at this great event, and I want to thank the team for their support.”

Earlier in the day Alpha Vinyl announced the arrival of Tim Merlier on a three-year contract from Alpecin-Deceuninck.

It further cements the likelihood that Cavendish won’t return to the team when his contract expires at the end of 2022 with team owner Patrick Lefevere confirming as much.

Cavendish who is still tied with Eddy Merckx on 34 Tour de France stage wins will be on the hunt for a new team.

