Chris Froome says his goal is still to win another Tour de France as he aims to return to his best level after suffering career-threatening injuries in 2019.

Froome is yet to fully rediscover his best racing form after suffering a huge crash while training for the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine which left him requiring surgery.

However, it is has not stopped the Israel Start-Up Nation rider from dreaming of winning a fifth Tour de France despite his advancing years.

He told Cyclingnews : "There’s no guarantee that I can win another Tour, a fifth Tour, after what happened and what I’ve been through. I know that, but it remains my goal.

"That’s what drives me to give 100 per cent, if that’s in 2022, the year after, or the year after that, it’s what I’m going to keep working towards until it becomes apparent that it is not possible. That’s what gets me on my bike every day. As long as I see progression in my work, then I’m going to believe it’s still achievable and I’m going to keep working for it.

"Suffering has given more perspective about my career and my life. It’s made me so grateful for the position I’m in.

I’ve had a second chance to be a professional rider. I know not many get that, so I’m more grateful than ever and that has given me the motivation to get back to my old level.

The first half of 2021 saw Froome struggle with differences in strength in his legs and he crashed hard at Stage One of this year's Tour de France. He did not ride at the Vuelta a Espana but took part in one-day races until mid-October.

He competed at Milano-Torino where he assisted Michael Woods' win on top of the Superga climb and finished his season by racing at Il Lombardia and the Coppa Agostini.

Despite all his setbacks so far, Froome is adamant he can rediscover his best racing form in 2022 after reaching a 'zero point' in his recovery.

"I was gravely injured in that crash two years go but it was in June that I felt the injuries were behind me," he said.

"I see that moment as the zero point in my road to recovery and being back to my full self.

"Before, I was in negative territory because my right leg simply wasn’t where it needed to be.

"I’m still working in the gym and doing rehab but now my focus is on the bike side of things and rebuilding my race condition. Seeing things that no one else sees in my progress has kept me really motivated.

"I’ve seen my right leg get stronger and stronger and seen my numbers get closer and closer to where they need to be and almost in equilibrium."

