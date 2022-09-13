Sylvan Adams, the Israel-Premier Tech owner, has hit out at the UCI and the WorldTour relegation system, describing it as "destructive" to cycling.

20 teams have applied for a place and are competing for 18 licences on the 2023 WorldTour, the top tier of men's professional cycling, with Adams' team currently set to miss out on a guaranteed place in the peloton at the world's top races.

The places will be determined based on UCI points earned in the last three seasons, with Arkea-Samsic and Alpecin-Deceuninck expected to step up from the ProTour.

The relegation system has been heavily criticised , however, particularly given the impact Covid has had on the last three years, with reports suggesting that the UCI may be considering a rethink and allowing 20 teams to compete on the WorldTour in 2023.

For Adams, this would be a sensible choice, with the Israeli-Canadian businessman reportedly ready to begin legal proceedings if the governing body press ahead with relegation.

“I call it a b****** system that doesn't work," Adams told CyclingNews and VeloNews . "It's a b****** system that destroys teams, that is destructive to the sport.

"As [EF Education-EasyPost manager] Jonathan Vaughters said, relegation is death. It doesn't matter which of the teams end up being relegated, it’ll be a disaster because it's an existential problem.

"Why are we destroying rather than building? EF Education represents the United States. Don't we want to have a team there? BikeExchange represents Australia, Movistar leads Spanish cycling and my team represents Israel, a whole new part of the cycling world.

"So to threaten our team with this relegation is just so harmful, and I don't see the purpose of it. I don't see what's to be gained, so let's change it.”

In a bid to stave off relegation, Israel Premier-Tech pushed through the signing of Dylan Teuns before the Tour of Britain ahead of a planned end-of-season move from Bahrain Victorious.

The Belgian finished fifth in the general classification at the truncated race, taking 85 UCI points, after a Covid disrupted build-up.

Adams believes that situations beyond the control of teams and racers have impacted the battle such that it would not be right to relegate teams.

“We started the year well out of relegation, but we were on the good side of the ledger, then we had this disastrous spring. We’ve had a tough time because of COVID-19, because of a ‘force majeure’,” Adams explained.

“At the Tour de France, we started to get a bit healthier and we won two stages but then five of our riders got COVID-19 and didn't finish the race and there were all the lingering effects of the COVID-19 cases.

"We signed Dylan Teuns early and then he got COVID-19. The Tour of Britain was his first race and we had two riders doing well there but it was stopped following the sudden death of the Queen, again that’s force majeure.”

Adams insists he does not want to walk away from cycling, and says he is prepared to take the UCI to court if they press ahead with "destructive" relegation plans.

“There's nobody on planet earth who's putting more money into cycling than I do," Adams emphasised. "There’s the team, the women’s project in Rwanda, all the development work we're doing in Israel, all the grassroots stuff we're doing in Canada. We’re also working on the creation of a women’s WorldTour team for 2023 and a development.

"We’re building the sport here, and what are they doing? Destroying it. And I hate that, I hate it.

“It’s the UCI’s duty to build the sport up, and this is destructive. I call on the UCI to be consistent. And if something like relegation comes up, don’t simply say we have to stick to the rules, because that’s a lie, it’s phoney. And I won’t stand for it.

"If I lose and the team is relegated, I’m going to take them to court, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

