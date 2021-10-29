Romanian police have recovered the 22 bikes stolen from the Italian national track team last week.

The team had their bikes stolen from their hotel in Roubaix, north-eastern France while they attended the UCI Track World Championships, and they are valued at more than half a million euros.

The Pinarellos - worth an estimated €600,000, were discovered by Romanian police as part of an anti-drug operation on Thursday, and included four golden bikes used by Italy’s pursuit team, including Filippo Ganna.

Criminals were caught attempting to sell some of the bikes, which were taken last Friday from the team’s hotel in Lille, reported Cycling News

"They were well organised," Roberto Amadio, the head of the Italian delegation Roberto Amadio, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We knew how difficult the trip could be from a [safety] point of view, so we chose to stay in a hotel with a private, monitored car park even if the commute each day was a bit more demanding.

"Evidently, even these measures didn't stop the perpetrators."

