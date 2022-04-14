If professional cycling is to grow, it needs to reach beyond its traditional white, male, middle-aged audiences. That’s the view of UCI president David Lappartient, shared with The Cycling Show this week.

Lappartient believes that to find new audiences, it needs to offer new role models, from beyond the heartlands of Western Europe.

Ad

Biniam Girmay’s victory in Gent-Wevelgem marked a giant leap towards that goal.

Cycling 'Is cycling a racist sport? I would say it is, yes' 31/03/2022 AT 08:10

“It was wonderful,” Lappartient says.

'Wow, wow, wow! Amazing' - Biniam Girmay makes history with Gent-Wevelgem win

Participation is no longer sufficient. Though, as Lappartient says, “we were happy when some years ago we had the first Africans taking part in Paris-Roubaix, the Tour de France, to wear the maillot a pois [polka dot jersey], and so on. Now it’s not about taking part, it’s about winning races. And not about winning small races, winning Monuments of cycling in the WorldTour.”

When Girmay beat Christophe Laporte to the line in Wevelgem, it was the highest-ranked race ever won by a black rider from the oldest continent.

For Lappartient it also represented a particular professional achievement.

“He was a student in the World Cycling Centre [in Aigle, Switzerland] for two years, so this is a big achievement for the UCI.”

'The place to be' – How UCI World Cycling Centre is helping boost diversity in cycling

It is not lost on Lappartient that Girmay’s rise to the top of the sport rather reduces the odds on an African wearing the rainbow bands on the podium in Rwanda, which is set to host the 2025 Road World Championships.

“You can imagine if we have an African world champion, in the elite category, in Kigali. That could be just amazing,” he says.

Expanding cycling is not just about race, and nor is Lappartient only concerned with the road. He is particularly pleased with the progress the women’s side of the sport is making.

“The [original] goal was to have 15 [Women’s] WorldTour teams. We have 14," he said.

"Next year we will reach 15 WorldTour teams with the same minimum salaries…. It’s not about only salaries, it’s about the races.

"We’ve had Paris-Roubaix - believe me I was pushing very hard for this - and the women’s Tour de France. The Giro [Rosa] returning to the WorldTour will really bring more opportunities. The races are really interesting and the TV audience is very high.”

‘I felt I was making history’ – Deignan on historic Paris-Roubaix win

With Trinidad’s Nicolas Paul already the world record holder in the flying 200m at just 23, Lappartient has high hopes that Paul might take gold in Paris. What an achievement that would be for the president, a man with an eye fixed firmly on his own legacy.

Lappartient talks up the UCI Track Champions League, which was launched last year and in which the UCI has significant investment.

With just a few rich countries dominating the medals at the Olympics and Worlds, there was a danger of the discipline becoming stale and uninteresting. The innovative new programme, he says, combined with the facilities on offer in Aigle, provides opportunities for riders from a more diverse range of nations.

“We welcome some athletes for three or four years at the World Cycling Centre if they don’t have the expertise in their home countries,” he says. “The goal is to bring them up to the highest level, to be world champion, maybe Olympic champion.”

- - -

Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

Cycling 'Always nice when your heroes say hello' – Wiggins in awe of current superstar 30/03/2022 AT 13:51