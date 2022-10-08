Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) ended his 21-year career as a professional bike racer with a 6th place finish at Il Lombardia, the final Monument of the 2022 season.

Interviewed immediately afterwards, the Spaniard said his main feeling was one of "sadness to leave the peloton but I enjoyed it."

Whether "it" was the race itself, or his career was unclear, but in no doubt was that the 42 year-old has gone out on a high.

"I’m happy with the level I have," he said. "I’m really happy.”

Asked to briefly reflect on his career as a whole, Valverde said, "I’ve managed to achieve great things, but of course it’s time for the young guys now.

In his last outing on a bike - though he is due to stay in racing and at Movistar in a director role - and Valverde operated as the perfect team-mate.

"I knew that I was good today," he said. "Of course, we had Mas in the front and I tried to mark everybody behind."

Though Pogacar being at his best meant the top step of the podium was beyond them, Valverde was not disappointed with the result:

"I have to give everybody their congratulations today. We rode brilliantly. Pogacar won but Mas’ second was brilliant for us."

Valverde was even able to achieve a result for himself, winning the sprint out of a group of five chasers to finish in sixth place.

"Thanks to all of you who have accompanied me on this journey and for what you have passed on to me. Long live cycling,” he concluded.

