Lucas Hamilton avoided a tragic accident during Stage 5 at the Itzulia Basque Country, after colliding with a road barrier which threw his bike over the top into the top of a ravine.

The Australian misjudged a sweeping corner, hitting the barrier side on and flipping over the side of the road. But the impact meant his bike caught between his leg, flipping his equipment further down the gorge before landing on his backside.

Ad

Team BikeExchange-Jayco confirmed Hamilton is okay shortly after the incident, with the Australian rejoining the race - though he was out of the breakaway.

Paris - Nice Imperious Van Aert takes time trial victory on Stage 4 of Paris-Nice 09/03/2022 AT 15:15

“Thankfully he looks okay but his bike has catapulted down the ravine, blimey,” said Eurosport commentator Matt Stephens.

“Clearly he’s got one of those corners wrong. That could have been absolutely awful, but another stark illustration of the dangers of professional cycling sometimes."

“As much as we have some of the maps on the devices, it’s not rally driving, it’s not on a circuit,” said co-commentator and former cyclist Nicolas Roche.

“We don’t always know where we’re going and some corners are trickier than others and you could see it was quite a fast portion, all of them went a little bit wide. Really lucky. I think the way the bike wrapped itself around the barrier kind of saved his leg.”

Stephens said it showed that while cycling is an “inherently dangerous sport”, there are times when mistakes are down to “rider error”.

Hamilton’s team described it as a “scary” moment, but that he “thankfully looks okay”.

---

Watch the Itzulia Basque Country and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

Saudi Tour Groenewegen wins sprint finish to take Stage 3 03/02/2022 AT 14:51