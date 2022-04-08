Team Jumbo-Visma have said Milan Vader is in a stable condition in hospital, after reports emerged saying he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Itzulia Basque Country on Friday.

On a day of high drama which saw Lucas Hamilton emerge largely unscathed after a tumble over a road barrier and two riders collide close to the finish line while going at slow speeds due to the steep gradient, Vader crashed earlier in the race.

Cycling News relayed a report from AD which said Vader “was operated on immediately to insert stents into his carotid artery to preserve blood flow to his brain. He also suffered broken vertebrae, a fractured collarbone and shoulder blade, and is under anaesthesia.”

Following the reports, Jumbo-Visma posted to say the 26-year-old is in a stable condition.

A statement from the team read: “Following the reports about Milan Vader after his crash in today's stage of Itzulia Basque Country, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable.

“Milan is receiving very good medical care in the university medical hospital in Bilbao.

“An update will be shared tomorrow.”

Vader is in his first professional season with Jumbo-Visma, having made his name on the mountain bike circuit.

