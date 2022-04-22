The Dutch cyclist, who was riding in his first professional season for Jumbo-Visma having made his name on the mountain bike circuit, suffered serious injuries in the crash on stage 5 of the race.

Cycling News relayed a report from AD which said Vader “was operated on immediately to insert stents into his carotid artery to preserve blood flow to his brain.

"He also suffered broken vertebrae, a fractured collarbone and shoulder blade, and is under anaesthesia.”

Jumbo-Visma posted to say the 26-year-old was in a stable condition.

The team have now provided an update on his condition, saying he is "progressing steadily".

"It has been two weeks since Milan Vader crashed hard in the Itzulia Basque Country," they wrote on Twitter.

"His recovery is progressing steadily, thanks to the good care of the medical staff. Next week, Milan will normally come to the Netherlands for the next step in his process."

Vader finished in the top 10 in the Olympic Games cross-country race at Tokyo 2020 behind winner Tom Pidcock.

