Jumbo-Visma have confirmed Milan Vader will remain in hospital under observation following his crash at Itzulia Basque Country.

His team later issued a statement to say the 26-year-old was in a stable condition.

Vader’s family made the trip from the rider’s native Netherlands to the Basque Country to be with their son, and his Jumbo-Visma team issued an update on Saturday evening.

A statement read: “A short update from the Basque Country: Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and further recovery.

“If there is news, we will come back to you again.”

