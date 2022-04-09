Remco Evenepoel believes that leading the Tour of the Basque Country with a day to go proves that he can compete with the best general classification riders.

Evenepoel showed his class in the latter stages of the penultimate climb in Stage 5, where he brought seven riders with him except previous race leader Primoz Roglic.

It was Carlos Rodríguez that took home his first professional win from the breakaway, with Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and Stage 4 winner Dani Martínez taking second place – two seconds ahead of Evenepoel.

He was asked by Cycling Weekly if he thought that getting the better of Roglic in a major race was a statement result, and responded: "Thank you [for saying that]. I am really proud to finally be up there with the big guns.

"I have been looking for this shape and level for a long time. In Tirreno [-Adriatico] I was still not there, but now I feel really good, really strong, and when the team supports you it's very nice. Maybe it's that this race just suits me really well: climbs a bit shorter, a bit steeper.

"I am just proud to be in the yellow jersey in the Basque Country. It's a dream come true. When we started the season and made my program and said that I'd do Basque, the goal was to come here and try for a good GC. Now we're leading it with one day to go. There can't be a worse situation."

The Belgian claims that almost three weeks of altitude training in Tenerife has played a big role in his upturn in form.

A big turning point was being able to dislodge Roglic, and highlighted how his meticulous preparation ahead of stage five was crucial in that success.

"I think it was a good moment because when everybody thinks it is a plateau on a climb, everybody wants to recover," he added.

"But I wanted to keep the pace really high and that's where I wanted to make my move. We discussed it before the race, so I am really happy it worked out well.

"I think there was still between 10 and 15km to the line, so I thought why not. There was still a valley to come to the finish line, and Roglic and [Adam] Yates were both dropped, the guys who looked the strongest in the first days. Today, the strongest were in front.

"The finale was really hectic - maybe it was a bit over the limit with the rain. It was not a proper sprint anymore because at 75m to go I slipped, lost position with the guys in front of me, and then guys in front of me crashed. That's why Martínez took a bit of time back, I guess. But that's life. That's Spain and rain, it's never a good combination.

"I'm actually just quite speechless to wear a yellow jersey in the hardest one week WorldTour race of the season."

Despite this, the 22-year-old insists that the work is far from over and is eager to push on now in the final stage of the race.

"Let's say that attack is the best defence. I actually expect a big battle together with Martinez and the guys of Ineos but I think Martinez is the only one that is still really close on GC, so they'll probably put all in for him.

"For me, the breakaway can go. That would be very nice, and behind a big fight for the yellow jersey. Also if it comes to a sprint it will be different to today and I just need to be in one wheel.

"They [Jumbo-Visma] will put it all on [Jonas] Vingegaard [who sits 29 seconds adrift with Roglic now 1-05 behind]. But I think the most important will be Ineos.

"Martinez won a stage yesterday, today he looked very strong. But everybody can have a bad tomorrow, including myself. The legs will decide who will win this Basque Country."

