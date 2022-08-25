Stage 6 saw Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Remco Evenepoel take the lead in the pouring rain to grab the red jersey at La Vuelta, as Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his first pro victory.

Three-time champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) struggled to keep up with Evenepoel and crossed the line 80 seconds off the pace of the Belgian.

Next up for the riders is a 190.1km seventh stage on Friday, which will take the pack from Camargo to Cistierna.

It’s a stage that presents only one climb, but it’s a tough one.

Sprinters could be in danger of being left behind after tackling the 19.3km, 5.9% gradient climb, 65km from the finish.

A downhill and flat finish following the climb could be advantageous for the sprinters however, which makes it an exciting stage.

STAGE 7 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

La Vuelta 2022 - Stage 7 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

