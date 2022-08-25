Stage 6 saw Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Remco Evenepoel take the lead in the pouring rain to grab the red jersey at La Vuelta, as Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his first pro victory.
Three-time champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) struggled to keep up with Evenepoel and crossed the line 80 seconds off the pace of the Belgian.
Next up for the riders is a 190.1km seventh stage on Friday, which will take the pack from Camargo to Cistierna.
Vuelta a España
Roglic 'should be worried' – but can Evenepoel survive three weeks?
It’s a stage that presents only one climb, but it’s a tough one.
Sprinters could be in danger of being left behind after tackling the 19.3km, 5.9% gradient climb, 65km from the finish.
A downhill and flat finish following the climb could be advantageous for the sprinters however, which makes it an exciting stage.
HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?
Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.
Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.
WHEN IS STAGE 7
Tune in from 13:30 - 17:15 BST on Friday, August 26 to watch Stage 7 of La Vuelta.
Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+
STAGE 7 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP
La Vuelta 2022 - Stage 7 route profile
Image credit: Eurosport
- - -
Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
