Annemiek van Vleuten secured overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Norway as Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) took the win of Stage Four in Halden.

Van Vleuten had been in little danger of relinquishing the yellow jersey on the final stage having secured it with an outstanding late solo attack on Stage Three.

The Movistar rider finished nestled safely in the leading group as Hosking held off the challenge of Coryn Rivera of Team DSM.

The four-stage race climaxed with three circuits of the town of Halden, close to the Swedish border in the south-east of Norway, where the race had begun.

Having embarked from Drobak, two escapees were safely reintegrated before the finishing circuit.

Fruitless attacks followed with the bunch, in the end, content to contest a final sprint.

And it was Hosking who capitalised, led out in fine fashion by teammate Lucinda Brand but producing a sustained effort to hold off both Rivera and Chiara Consonni of the Valcar - Travel and Service team.

There was to be no denying van Vleuten, though, who continued another magnificent season for the Dutch superstar.

In her previous three races before arrival in Norway, van Vleuten had taken Olympic silver and gold - in the Tokyo 2020 road race and time trial respectively - and won the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa.

She finished with an advantage of 39 seconds on Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx).

Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljunljana) was the day's big loser, tumbling down to 19th from third in the overall standings after letting nearly two minutes slip to her podium rivals.

That enabled Kristen Faulkner of Team TIBCO - SVB to take an impressive third place overall having victory in the opening stage into Sarpsborg.

