Cycling

Highlights: Matteo Trentin holds off Hugo Hofstetter to win Le Samyn for first success of season

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) held off Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea-Samsic) to win Le Samyn on Tuesday in Belgium. The Italian emerged from an elite group of eight riders to win the 209km ride from Quaregnon to Dour.

00:02:38, an hour ago