Premium Cycling Liege-Bastogne-Liege 11:35-13:30

Refresh the page for all the latest comments from Katy Madgwick

Ad

9.55 A new leading group forms

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Pogacar pulls out of Liege-Bastogne-Liege following death of partner's mother 19 HOURS AGO

A strong leading group has pulled out a 20 second gap over the bunch - here are the riders who've made it across:

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx), Sara Martin (Movistar), Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo), Soraya Paladin (Canyon//Sram Racing), Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange), Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) and Clara Honsinger (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)

9.53 Col du Rosier in numbers

The next climb the riders face is the Col du Rosier. it's the longest climb in the race and is likely to cause significant splits in the bunch. It's 4.4km long, with an average gradient of 5.9%; expect to see numerous attacks go up this climb.

9.52 Live coverage at 10.35

A reminder that live coverage of the race begins at 10.35 BST - stayed tuned for here for the latest updates from the race.

9.50 Attacks begin again

As expected, following a brief period of respite the attacks have begun anew as riders try to gain an advantage heading toward the next climb of the day, the Col du Rosier.

9.47 Col du Rosier next up

The peloton navigate a sharp turn in the road as they head back west towards the next climb en route, the Col du Rosier.

9.42 Breakaway done for the day

With 500m remaining on Côte de La Haute-Levée, the final breakaway rider, Quinty Ton of Liv Racing Xstra, was swallowed up by the bunch. Expect attacks to begin imminently as the business end of the race is upon us.

9.40 Gap holds steady

The peloton have the break in their sights and are holding them at 15 seconds. They will surely be reeled in any minute now, after a valiant effort for the first half of the race.

9.38 Four more iconic climbs to go

With 68km left to race, the riders are over halfway through their day. They face four more iconic climbs before their arrival in Liège.

9.34 Climbs coming thick and fast

Liège–Bastogne–Liège is a race characterised by hard climbs that are stacked mainly in the second half of the race. Next up is the Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%). With the gap down to 15 seconds, it's likely the breakaway will be swallowed up by the peloton as they ascend this climb.

9.31 SD Worx set a high pace

Riding in support of Demi Vollering, and with past winner Anna van der Breggen in the team car as DS, SD Worx were always set to be a strong presence at the race. They are setting a high pace at the front of the bunch and quickly eating into the break's advantage, which is now down to just 23 seconds.

9.28 Peloton closing in

The Côte de Wanne climb is next up and the gap to the break is now under a minute.

9.22 Cavalli going for the triple

It's been a stellar spring for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope's Marta Cavalli - with spectacular victories in Amstel Gold and La Fleche Wallonne she could make history and take all three Ardennes classics were she to win today. She would be only the second woman ever to complete the triple - Anna van der Breggen was the first, winning the inaugural edition of Liege in 2017 along with Amstel and Fleche in that year too.

9.19 80km remaining in the race

The race is clipping along at quite a pace - the women have already covered over 60km and have just under 80km remaining, with the day's climbs coming more regularly now we are in the latter half of the race. Live coverage kicks in at 10.30 BST.

9.18 Perkins first over Côte de Mont-le-Soie

Le Col-Wahoo's Flora Perkins wins the race to the top of Côte de Mont-le-Soie and nets herself a €250 prize for her trouble.

9.15 Eric, Wiles Abandon

A couple of abandons to report - Movistar's Jelena Eric and Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Wiles have both withdrawn from the race leaving their teams one woman short.

9.13 The break has a gap of 1.40; Cordon-Ragot struggles

Heading into the early climbs of the day, the breakaway group of four riders has a gap of 1.40 over the peloton. Trek-Segafredo's Audrey Cordon-Ragot is reportedly struggling at the back of the bunch.

9.10 8 riders have completed every edition of the race...

A select group of eight riders have ridden in all six Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes - including Annemiek van Vleuten, who goes for her second victory today.

9.08 Break of four riders gets a gap

Four riders have a gap over the peloton - they are: Jeanne Korevaar and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra); Flora Perkins (Le Col-Wahoo), and Magdeleine Vaillieres Mill (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)

9.03 Early battle for the break

128 riders began the day, with only one DNS, Amandine Fouquenet of Team Arkea.

There have been a number of early attacks as the break tries to establish itself. With 32km of the race's 142.1km distance elapsed, the battle was still on to get away from the bunch.

9.00 The 6th Edition of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes is underway

Thanks for joining us for the final Ardennes Classic of the 2022 season - it promises to be a fantastic day of racing with FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine's Marta Cavalli going for a historic triple, having already sealed victory at the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne. However Movistar's Annemiek van Vleuten and SD Worx' Demi Vollering are among the other favourites poised to make sure Cavalli doesn't have an easy ride.

The race is already underway - let's get you up to speed on the action so far...

Who is riding?

With two-time champion Anna van der Breggen retired and the 2020 winner Lizzie Deignan on sabbatical, the only two previous winners taking to the start will be the Dutch pair Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx).

Victory in Paris-Roubaix will make Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) one of the pre-race favourites and it remains to be seen what condition Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) is in after the Dutch veteran missed the Hell of the North with Covid. Fourth last year, Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) will be in the mix alongside Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine – although it's the cheery Dane's team-mate Marta Cavalli who's perhaps the bigger threat after the Italian added a victory in La Fleche Wallonne to her earlier Amstel Gold success.

Trek has power in numbers with Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand both offering options should Longo Borghini falter, ditto Ashleigh Moolman Pasio at SD Worx in the event of a Vollering off-day. Canyon-Sram also have Switzerland's Elise Chabbey to consider, while Spain's Mavi Garcia is also in good nick.

What is the route?

The women’s race could just as well be called Bastogne-Liege Femmes for it runs pretty much along an identical course to the men’s route just without the southward preamble from Liege to the roundabout at Bastogne. The 142.1km route features the same seven climbs as the northward leg of the men’s race, most notably the decisive Redoute/Roche-aux-Faucons combo at the end of what usually proves to be an explosive and selective race.

In 2019 and 2020 the key moves came on La Redoute – and the placing of the penultimate climb closer to the finish will perhaps encourage more attacks here rather than on the Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons. As in the men’s race, the final categorised climb is immediately followed by that final six-percent test before the fast and technical descent towards Liege. Both races conclude with a flat 2km run through the city and towards the finish.

- - -

Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Liege-Bastogne-Liege: Can Pogacar or Alaphilippe deny Ineos? 19/04/2022 AT 16:35