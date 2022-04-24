Cycling

Liege-Bastogne-Liege highlights: Remco Evenepoel claims solo triumph, Julian Alaphilippe in ‘disaster’ crash

Remco Evenepoel ended Belgium’s 11-year wait for a home champion at Liege-Bastogne-Liege after a brilliant solo attack and 29km time trial to the finish. Julian Alaphilippe was taken to hospital after crashing into a three with 60km remaining. Quinten Hermans and Wout van Aert made it one-two-three for Belgium after prevailing in a bunch sprint for the minor podium places.

