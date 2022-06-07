Mark Cavendish will take part in the 2022 British National Road Championships in Dumfries and Galloway.

The event takes place on June 26 and moves on from last year’s race in Lincoln in the north of England.

Cavendish is a 34-time stage winner in the Tour de France and is enjoying a late career resurgence at the age of 37. The race features all five champions from 2021, including two-time champion Ben Swift.

The women’s side of the tournament will feature Pfeiffer Georgi and is one of the pre-race favourites. Cavendish has won the event just once, when it was also held in Scotland back in 2013.

The line-up also includes Olympic track champion Matt Walls, as well as Ethan Hayter.

The women’s event is 128km and the men’s runs to 201km.

