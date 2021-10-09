Patrick Lefevere is confident of striking a new deal with Mark Cavendish next week.

After seemingly being on his way out of cycling, Cavendish revived his career in 2021 with Deceuninck–Quick-Step.

Cavendish signed a one-season deal, and after winning four stages of the Tour de France to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage victories he put himself in a strong bargaining position.

His desire has been to remain at Deceuninck–Quick-Step, but their general manager Lefevere is a fearsome and fearless negotiator.

Lefevere had warned Cavendish not to overplay his hand, but the parties have been edging closer to a deal in recent weeks.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step chief says the team’s riders for 2022 will come together next week, and he expects to conclude talks with Cavendish.

"Mark Cavendish will also be there on Monday,” Lefevere wrote in his column in Het Nieuwsblad. “Contractually everything is not yet settled, but I hope to finish next week.

The discussion is the same for now: what role can Mark play for our team after his career and how can we reward him for that?

"His victory on Sunday in the Munsterland Giro fell a little bit between the folds because of Paris-Roubaix, but it says a lot about the motivation he still has at the end of the season.”

After the get-together next week, Lefevere will send his riders away on holiday - with a recall date of December 5.

San Bennett’s time with Deceuninck–Quick-Step is coming to a close, with the Irishman heading to Bora–Hansgrohe.

Lefevere has been critical of the Irishman in recent months, but now looks set to draw a line under the situation as he wrote: “I'm going to keep quiet about Sam Bennett."

