A man has been charged with robbery at Mark Cavendish's home.

Romario Henry, 30, of Lewisham, London, was arrested on Saturday and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of robbery.

Two 27 year-old men, one from Kent and one from south London, were also arrested last week. They have been released on bail until January 12.

Cavendish was assaulted and his wife, Peta, was threatened in front of their children who were all in the house at the time. A Luis Vuitton suitcase and valuable watches were taken.

"Not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.

"No-one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home - a place where everyone should feel safe.

"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Essex Police for a really quick response and the professionalism and the focus they are clearly putting into the investigation."

Cavendish won four stages at this year's Tour de France, equalling the Tour record of 34 set by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

He also won the Tour's green jersey.

