Mark Cavendish will return to action in the Tour of Denmark, with his Deceuninck-QuickStep team targeting stage wins for the Brit.

Cavendish has elected to swerve the Vuelta a Espana, which gets under way on Saturday, with the rest of his season set to revolve around shorter stage races.

Belgian star Remco Evenepoel will also be on the start line on Tuesday for Deceuninck-QuickStep, and he is likely to be in the hunt for overall victory.

With Michael Morkov in action to act as Cavendish’s lead-out man, the British sprinter will have an eye on stage victories.

"It’s an interesting course this year, with some sprint opportunities, a hard stage 3 in Vejle with a lot of hills and the final day individual time trial, which has the potential of deciding the general classification," Deceuninck-QuickStep director Brian Holm said. "Mark has a strong team for the sprints, where he’ll try to be in the mix, while Remco and Yves [Lampaert] can go for a good result on the stage against the clock in Frederiksberg.

"We would like to notch up a victory next week, while for the overall we will just take it one day at a time and see how things go."

The Tour of Denmark is a five-day race, with three decent opportunities for sprint success for Cavendish. There’s one lumpy day, with the race concluding with an individual time trial.

