Filippo Ganna says he is considering an attempt at the hour record next summer, but he will decide whether to go for it in the new year.

The Italian has had a stunning few months, winning the world time trial title last month having claimed Olympic gold in the team pursuit at Tokyo 2020.

Speaking at the Trento Festival of Sport, Ganna said he conducted a half hour test on the track recently, completing 115 laps, which would have been good enough to take the record off Victor Campenaerts if he maintained something close to that speed over the course of a whole hour.

"I'll think about it in January, maybe next summer,” Ganna told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I tried in Montichiari after a period of altitude after the Giro, but it only lasted 30 minutes, and it was really tiring.

"I understand that everything must be planned well, it is something that requires an incredible effort. We will see in the future, we will talk about it later. Let's hope one day to uncork a good bottle of rosé to celebrate."

Ganna says his passion for cycling has come from disliking it as a child, saying he thought it was “too much effort”, but has credited Elia Viviani with inspiring cyclists like him to succeed on the track - especially after his performances at Rio 2016.

"He paved the way for us, he helped people rediscover the pleasure of watching from this specialty on TV, thrilling us with the Rio gold that has changed many things. He showed us that we could grow and do something important .

"The track has something special. When you understand it, you won't give it up."

