Cycling

'Fantastic win!' - Christophe Laporte holds off chasing pack to take solo win at Binche Chimay Binche

Christophe Laporte put in a brilliant performance on Tuesday to take the win at Binche Chimay Binche. There was an impressive field including world champion Remco Evenepoel but Laporte kept his excellent season going with a fine win. Stream the 2022 cycling season live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:50, 2 hours ago