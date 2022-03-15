Milan-San Remo. Milano-Sanremo. La Primavera. La Classicissima. The Sprinters’ Classic. The One That Takes A Long Time To Get Going… Call it what you want. The first Monument of the season is upon us and takes place this Saturday with the habitual Cipressa-Poggio climax overlooking the Ligurian coast ahead of a fast finish on the via Roma. The longest one-day race in the professional calendar is a slow-building battle of attrition which rewards fans with what is usually one of the most thrilling finales in cycling.

Belgians Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert have won the previous two editions but this year all eyes will be on two Slovenian heavyweights as Tadej Pogacar makes only his second appearance and Primoz Roglic also returns for his own first appearance in five years. Read on for all you need to know about the 113th edition of Milan-San Remo.

WHEN IS MILAN-SAN REMO?

Given its tortuous length, the race gets going early this Saturday (19th March) with the peloton rolling out of Milan for a 09:10 start (UK time). Depending on speed and conditions the riders are expected to finish between 14:33 and 15:05 (UK time).

HOW CAN I WATCH MILAN-SAN REMO?

Live coverage of the race will be available on Eurosport, the Eurosport Player and GCN+ from 08:30 UK time, book-ended by The Breakaway.

WHO WON LAST YEAR’S RACE?

Belgium’s Jasper Stuyven took advantage of some indecision in a select leading group to attack on the descent of the Poggio. He was joined by Denmark’s Soren Kragh Andersen, who buried himself ahead of the home straight as Stuyven sat on. The Belgian then defied the chasing pack in the final sprint to win ahead of Caleb Ewan, Wout van Aert, Peter Sagan and Mathieu van der Poel – that’s some top five.

WHO IS RACING MILAN-SAN REMO IN 2022?

The big names include defending champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), the 2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and the 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). Fast finishers Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premir Tech) will all be there, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will hope to go one better than the two occasions he has finished this race as runner-up.

After respective victories in Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, Slovenian duo Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) go head to head for the first time in 2022. Both riders feature for only the second time of their careers, with Roglic making his first appearance since 2017 and his compatriot looking to build on his 12th place in his 2020 debut.

Outsiders include the likes of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic), Gianni Moscon (Astana-Qazaqstan), Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Ivan Garcia (Movistar) and the 2016 winner, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

British hopes lie with Ineos Grenadiers duo Ethan Hayter, who is making his debut, and Tom Pidcock, who finished 15th on his first appearance last year. Other former winners worth keeping an eye on include Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), John Degenkolb (Team DSM) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), but there’s no start for the 2018 champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan).

Another rider who won’t be there is Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Thirteenth and fifth in his first two appearances, the rangy Dutchman continues his rehabilitation and is not scheduled to start his 2022 road season until later in the month.

Should Belgian veteran Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) cause a surprise in his eighteenth and final appearance, he will become the fourth rider in history to win all five of cycling’s Monuments, in the tyre tracks of fellow Belgians Eddy Merckx, Roger De Vlaeminck and Rik Van Looy.

WHAT IS THE ROUTE FOR THE 2022 EDITION?

Some things very rarely change – and that’s usually the case with Milan-San Remo. That said, the pandemic forced several route alterations to the 2020 edition while the Passo del Turchino was unpassable last year after a landslide. But it’s back to business in 2022 with a 293km route that includes the gentle 25km long Turchino (with its average gradient of 1.4%) ahead of the halfway point before the road plunges down to the Ligurian coast on the outskirts of Genoa.

From here the route hugs the Mediterranean with the first tests coming with the Capo Mele, Capo Cerva and Capo Berta triptych of climbs heralding the business end of the race. Forty kilometres remain after the third of these short tests as the riders zip towards the village of San Lorenzo al Mare, at the foot of the Cipressa.

The Cipressa is 5.5km long at an average gradient of 4.1% with a maximum tilt of 9% that can often shed some of the sprinters. But the major test comes 9km from the finish in the form of the infamous Poggio (3.7km at 3.7%). It’s here, on the steepest ramp of 8% around a kilometre from the summit, where the attacks come thick and fast.

For the last five editions the Poggio has proved the graveyard of the sprinters, with the winning moves materialising as the peloton fractured into pieces behind.

The summit is followed by a fast and technical 3.3km descent that winds its way through greenhouses towards San Remo. It’s here where Sean Kelly made the difference in 1992 , making up eight seconds on Italy’s Moreno Argentin on his way to the last big win of his illustrious career. Once at the bottom, the riders face a zippy 2.2km ride to the finish on the via Roma.

WHO WILL WIN LA CLASSICISSIMA?

Tadej Pogacar. Who else?

But seriously, only a fool would bet against him. After all, the fearless Slovenian has won all three of the WorldTour races he’s entered this year – and done so in blistering fashion. You have to go way back to 1995, when Laurent Jalabert beat Maurizio Fondriest, for the last occasion of a winning move coming from the Cipressa – and the 23-year-old, following his recent Tirreno-Adriatico victory, admitted that “a long attack at Milan-San Remo would be something,” adding: “maybe from Cipressa you can do it”.

An attack that far out would be a gamble even for someone as rambunctiously audacious as Pogacar. A far more reasonable scenario would be an assault on the Pog-gio from a rider whose uphill accelerations can often only be matched by his compatriot, Primoz Roglic. Should the two arrive together on the via Roma, then the younger buck would have the faster kick. On paper, at least.

Pogacar esulta trionfante all'arrivo di Carpegna - Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Of course, Jumbo-Visma also have the Van Aert card to play, making Roglic something of a luxury Plan B. The Belgian champion won here in 2020, won his opening race of the season at Omloop, and won the green jersey and time trial at Paris-Nice last week, all while delivering his leader to yellow jersey glory. Julian Alaphilippe, the rider who Van Aert pipped in 2020 and who won himself in 2019, is showing less good form – although discount the French world champion at your peril.

Twice runner-up – but the fastest finisher on both occasions – Australia’s Caleb Ewan will be hoping for a reduced bunch sprint on the via Roma, having almost caught lone ranger Vincenzo Nibali in 2018 and Stuyven last time round. But La Classicissima is often a race that throws up a surprise – just look at last year when Stuyven and Kragh Andersen upset the favourites – so it’s worth looking out for someone like Sonny Colbrelli or Michael Matthews.

And with all eyes on Roglic and Pogacar, perhaps one of their more-than-capable teammates may pass under the radar: Christophe Laporte and Matteo Trentin have both been in good form so far this term. Or perhaps another Slovenian, Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Victorious, could use his downhill skills to pull off a surprise.

Prediction: A Slovenian stalemate will result in a reduced sprint with that man Caleb Ewan finally getting his via Roma monkey off his back.

