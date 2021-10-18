Ben Swift says his successful defence of the British National title will help the rider negotiate a new contract with Ineos Grenadiers.

It was the 33-year-old´s first win since he last won the British national road race.

World Championships Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly 29/09/2019 AT 10:59

And while his team Ineos Grenadiers have made a number of changes in recent months, Swift believes that his success on Sunday will have an impact on contract talks with his team.

"This is definitely going to help, "Swift said when discussing his contract.

I’d definitely like to stay and we’re in discussions. We’re pretty close but nothing has been signed yet. Hopefully soon."

Swift rode for Ineos Grenadiers, formerly known as Sky, between 2010 and 2016. He then spent two years at UAE Team Emirates before returning to Ineos Grenadiers on a one-year-deal, before signing a two-year extension.

That deal is set to expire this year, and without a win under his belt in two years, there were fears Swift may lose his place in the team during the reshuffle.

But Swift is hopeful his British national title will propel him to a new deal, and put in a brilliant performance on Sunday.

"It was a tough race but I’m really happy to keep the jersey," he said at the finish.

At the Nationals, you have to race from the front, and you have to be quite aggressive.

"It was working well and there were some strong guys. Then we got into the group of 10, there were a few attacks. Right place, right time, and when I looked around we had a gap."

Tour of Norway Tour of Norway: Wins keep coming for Deceuninck - Quick-Step 29/05/2019 AT 19:26