There’s a joke in the cycling community that the season does not start until Omloop is here – which is bad news if you are called Tadej Pogacar and currently tearing it up at the UAE Tour.

After a long winter, the classics season gets underway on Saturday with the one-day curtain-raiser in Belgium.

Neither defending champion is back as Davide Ballerini and Anna van der Breggen are absent (the latter could be in the SD Worx team car), with both races to be held on the same day.

So when is it and how can you watch?

WHEN IS OMLOOP?

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad takes place on Saturday February 26.

HOW CAN I WATCH OMLOOP?

Stream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live and on-demand on discovery+.

You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk. Coverage starts at 12:15 GMT.

WHO IS RACING?

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) headlines the men’s field alongside the ageless Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

The Wolfpack are back to disrupt things with a formidable cast including Kasper Asgreen, Zdenek Stybar and Yves Lampaert, while Britain’s recent cyclocross world champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will also hope to be in the mix.

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) are also set to feature.

In the women’s race, former champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) is among the star names along with Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

Kopecky will be joined by a selection of typically imperious team-mates, including Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser, while Elisa Balsamo and Ellen Van Dijk are hoping to secure victory for Trek-Segafredo.

