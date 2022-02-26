A brilliant break from the pack from Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo–Visma) saw him leave his rivals in his dust and secure Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for the first time

With 12km to go Van Aert made his move at the base of the Bosberg as he broke and pushed away, forcing the chasing group to do whatever it took to respond.

What was most surprising about the attack was that none of the pack decided to go with him, and they were all left chasing with no attempt at a follow.

“Pure class this, it’s everything I wanted to see from Wout van Aert today,” purred Adam Blythe on commentary.

“I don’t suppose he could believe it when he looked around and there was barely any reaction. From that point onwards it was always going to be extremely difficult to catch him,” added Daniel Lloyd.

That proved to be the case as Van Aert comfortably saw out the win, building a big lead over the chasing pack and coming home for his first victory at Omloop.

“He really can do everything!” added Lloyd as Van Aert eased to the win.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won the bunch sprint to take second place, with Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) making up the podium. Van Aert's win represented a first win for a incumbent Belgian national champion at the race for 33 years, since Etienne De Wilde won in 1989.

