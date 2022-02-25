Premium Cycling Het Nieuwsblad | The Breakaway 13:30-18:00

Former champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) is among the star names in the women's field along with Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

Kopecky will be joined by a selection of typically imperious team-mates, including Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser, while Elisa Balsamo and Ellen Van Dijk are hoping to secure victory for Trek-Segafredo.

How can I watch Omloop?

Stream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

