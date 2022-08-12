Stourbridge sensation Sasha Pardoe warned she has even more tricks up her sleeve after stunning the field and soaring into the European Championship final.

The 16-year-old BMX freestyle star qualified for Friday's showpiece in sixth at Munich's Olympic Park after racking up an impressive score of 59.00.

Teammate and Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington, 26, led the way with a brilliant 82.30 but Pardoe, competing at one of her maiden international events, was hot on the heels of some of Europe's biggest BMX big hitters.

She finished 14.40 point behind junior Olympic champion Lara Lessmann and within touching distance of French and Spanish stars Laury Perez and Kim Lea Muller.

Pardoe is revelling in the experience but reckons she has even more in her locker as she guns for a shock medal on Friday afternoon.

"I'm going to perfect my run and get more tricks into it," she said.

"It's sick and I'm so proud of myself for coming out here an enjoying it.

"That's the most I could do - enjoy it and be happy.

"It's great - all the team are amazing and it's just a great opportunity to be out here and do what I love."

Pardoe is bidding to follow in the decorated footsteps of Worthington, who captured the hearts of the nation at last summer's Olympics by pulling off a gravity-defying, dizzying 360-degree backflip to stun her rivals and grab a shock gold.

She's blazing a trail for the next generation of BMX riders and is now enjoying adopting a mentoring role with Pardoe on the British team.

Worthington loves having the teenage ace around and believes the sky is the limit after her breakthrough international performance.

The 2019 European champion said: "Sasha is coming along and it's been awesome to have her here.

"It's nice to have someone else there and have someone to talk to - she's definitely coming out of her shell.

"You'll probably all see a lot more of her."

