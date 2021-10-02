Annemiek van Vleuten has confirmed her season is over after breaking her pubis bone in a fall at Paris-Roubaix.

Treacherous conditions greeted the women for the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes on the famous cobbles of northern France.

Paris - Roubaix Opinion: Deignan's blood, sweat and grit can act as an inspiration AN HOUR AGO

Van Vleuten was one of those to come a cropper, with the Movistar rider suffering an injury which has ended her season.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Not a 2021 happy end for me. Stupid crash. Just wanted to go to the finish safe... Result is broken pubic bone in two places and a long recovery staying in bed coming up. Bye bye holiday. Bye bye recharging.”

Van Vleuten has had an excellent season, winning the Tour of Flanders and Challenge by La Vuelta - and the highlight of the time trial at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

At 38, Van Vleuten may not have many years ahead of her, and she signed off her post on Twitter with an interesting message.

“I have done this more often but energy is running out,” Van Vleuten wrote.

- - -

You can watch the 2021 Paris-Roubaix live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.

Paris - Roubaix Paris-Roubaix Femmes highlights as Deignan holds off Vos for famous win 2 HOURS AGO