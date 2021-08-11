Geraint Thomas will not compete at Paris-Roubaix this year as he takes some time to recover his fitness.

The Welsh veteran had been expected to take part at this week’s Tour de Pologne but crashes at the Tour de France and Tokyo Olympics have persuaded him to give himself and his body a break.

He will next race at the Benelux Tour instead.

"My next race is [the Benelux Tour], which is the most dangerous race on the calendar," Cyclingnews reported the 35-year-old rider as saying.

I was down to do Poland but I'm glad I got out of that. Afterwards I'll do a couple of one-days and then possibly Worlds."

Of the upcoming World Championships in Belgium, Thomas said he would not necessarily take part: “I only want to go there if I’m in good shape.”

Regarding Paris-Roubaix, he did not want to risk the physical demands of the day’s racing.

“I would like to go back but only when I’m actually ready for it and actually good, otherwise you just go there and get a bit of a kicking,” he said.

“It’s definitely a mindset thing. You’ve got to be up for it and ready to go. The cobbles are so brutal. If you’re up for it and keen, that’s the main thing.”

