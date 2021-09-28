After Covid postponed, and then cancelled, the 2020 edition of Paris-Roubaix, the cobbled classic returns to the calendar in 2021 in an unfamiliar autumn slot.

For the first time ever there will be a women's race - Paris-Roubaix Femmes - with an elite field assembled as history beckons.

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) is back to defend his title in the men's race, with the action set to be as unpredictable as ever.

Cycling In Tom Pidcock, Great Britain have a world champion in waiting YESTERDAY AT 20:45

If you're on the fence about tuning in, the weather forecast is looking decidedly wet, so there could be carnage on the cobbles...

When is Paris-Roubaix?

Paris-Roubaix Femmes is on Saturday October 2, with the men's Paris-Roubaix on Sunday October 3.

How can I watch the race?

Paris-Roubaix Femmes from 13:15 BST on October 2

Paris Roubaix men's from 9:25 BST on October 3

You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.

Watch the final kilometre of Paris-Roubaix

Who is riding?

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will start as favourite in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, with fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Britain's Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the hunt.

Newly-crowned world road race champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–Travel & Service) is also on the start list, as is Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) who will step into the team car in 2022 as a sports director. Anna van der Breggen has already made that jump and could make her first appearance in the team car on Saturday.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will bid to bounce back from heartbreak at the UCI Road World Championships in the men’s race, with familiar rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) also in the mix.

Defending champion Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) returns to the cobbles, with 2018 champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) also hoping to be in contention along with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

'It would be special to be part of history' – Deignan on inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix

What is the route for the Paris-Roubaix?

Paris-Roubaix, men's route: The men's race is 257.7km long and takes in 30 cobbled sections after hitting the 96km mark.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes route: The women's race is 115.6km and takes in 17 cobbled sections after an easy opening 33km.

- - -

World Championships Van Aert 'never attacks', but Alaphilippe a 'true champion' - The Breakaway on 'race for the ages' YESTERDAY AT 20:19