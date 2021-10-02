Premium Cycling PARIS ROUBAIX Women | 14:45-17:30

Watch live coverage above from 13:45 BST or stay tuned for live text commentary from Niamh Lewis

If you cast your minds back to last week's UCI World Championships in Flanders, you'll remember Spain's Mavi Garcia from Ale BTC Ljubljana launched that incredible attack and rode the legs off the chase group staying out front for a while... she's just won the Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne.

Mavi Garcia Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Image credit: Getty Images

100km to go

16km down, we have two riders attack with a 16 second gap. Emilie Moberg of Drops-Le Col, and Nicole Steigenga from Belgian team Doltcini-Van Eyck.

Not the sort of live pictures we are used to, but it's better than nothing.

Or some surprises?

And then there could be some surprises. You can't look past the Belgians Lotte Kopecky who is supported by Gent Wevelgem winner Jolien D'Hoore.

Kasia Niewiadoma, Marlen Reusser, the list goes on.

Anyway... race favourites, you ask?

Take your pick, honestly, anything could happen.

Marianne Vos is a seven-time world cyclocross champion, so you would think all that practice on off-road terrain, coupled with her excellence on the road and hunger for sprints would set her up in good stead for a race like this.

But her and the Jumbo-Visma team are up against Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar, who excels at... well, everything.

Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak has the whole of the SD Worx team behind her and will put up a strong fight against the other two Dutchwomen. Not to mention Ellen Van Dijk, Lizzie Deignan of Trek-Segafredo who have Elisa Longo Borghini riding for them (it's unclear who the race leader is between Deignan and Van Dijk, maybe they are doing a Team Ineos and having multiple).

Some thoughts...

We are racing!

Saturday in Hell?

What we have in store today: 116km from Denain to Roubaix, with 29km of cobbles! And it looks like a grim ol' day outside.

The riders start with three circuits of Denain before joining the same route as the men to the Roubaix velodrome for 85km. Scroll down to see the route map, and head over here for the preview.

Follow live

The women's race starts from 14:10 BST, and you can watch live coverage (including build-up) on Eurosport & GCN+ from 13:45 BST.

Famously known as 'A Sunday in Hell', the men's race does indeed continue tomorrow for the 118th edition of the classic, and you can watch live on Eurosport from 09:25 BST.

Why can't you watch the FULL women's race, and only the last 60km? What Dan said...

Good afternoon

It's finally here, the long awaited Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes. And just as we saw last year when the spring classics were rearranged for autumn, there's not much change in the weather, we are in for a grim day in northern France.

Who is riding?

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will start as favourite in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, with fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Britain's Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the hunt.

Newly-crowned world road race champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–Travel & Service) is also on the start list, as is Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) who will step into the team car in 2022 as a sports director. Anna van der Breggen has already made that jump and could make her first appearance in the team car on Saturday.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes route

The women's race is 115.6km and takes in 17 cobbled sections after a gentle opening 33km.

- - -

