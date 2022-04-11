Jumbo-Visma admit they are cautious about sending Wout van Aert back into action too soon as they prepare for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

He has been training in Spain after testing negative for the virus last Wednesday, with Jumbo-Visma set to make a final decision over his involvement on Thursday.

Van Aert may miss out entirely, be given a support role or even have an outside chance at going for victory.

The rider was in brilliant form prior to catching the disease, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Saxo Bank Classic, but Jumbo-Visma have refused to be drawn on their plans for the Belgian.

“We want to prevent speculation,” Jumbo-Visma general manager Richard Plugge informed Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“We have made a very clear agreement with our medical management that we should be more cautious than cautious. That’s also because we do not know the effects of Covid in the longer term. Your heart, your muscle metabolism, your lungs: it can all be affected.”

However, Jumbo-Visma did confirm Van Aert was training, though the rider has stopped publishing his sessions on tracking application Strava.

