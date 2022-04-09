Peter Sagan looks set to miss Paris-Roubaix with health problems leaving him unable to train or race to his full ability, as reported by cyclingweekly.com

Sagan won the race in 2018, but has endured a frustrating 2022 campaign after pulling out at the second stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe.

“I don't feel well, I often feel tired and I’ve got to find out why,” Sagan told La Gazzetta dello Sport

The TotalEnergies rider is set to undergo further tests in France to understand why he is feeling below his highest level in a bid to return to top form.

Sagan also missed the Tour of Flanders last week, along with a large block of pre-season training, which came after testing positive for Covid for a second time in January.

His best result so far this campaign came with a fourth-placed finish in the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, but he was forced to abandon the race afterwards due to falling ill with a stomach bug.

The three-time world champion then finished fifth at Milano-Torino before the Milan-San Remo race.

"Peter hasn’t been well recently. His legs hurt far more than normally and he finds it difficult to make big efforts. He sometimes feels light-headed and is often really tired,” said his press officer Gabriele Ubaldi, in quotes published by Tuttobiciweb.

"I have been working with him for nine years and I have never seen him retire from a race except for some bad falls. At the moment we do not know how his season will continue, he has the Paris-Roubaix scheduled but personally I think it is difficult that he can be at the start in good condition, even if clearly he will make the decision together with the team also based on the outcome of the exams he is taking.

"The priority for everyone is obviously his health, so it is important to identify the cause of his discomfort. We are not worried that there may be something serious but we clearly need to resolve the situation.

"The team is very close to him and is helping him to try to get out of this bad situation as soon as possible."

The Slovakian will now turn his attention to the Tour de France, with TotalEnergies not invited to take part in the Giro d’Italia.

