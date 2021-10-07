BORA - hansgrohe will start the Paris-Bourges and Paris-Tours day races with only six riders after Pascal Ackermann and Michael Schwarzmann tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the team, both riders tested positive before leaving for France and have stayed at home to comply with the guidelines of the relevant health authorities.

Polish cyclist Maciej Bodnar will race in the two events as a substitute, however, BORA - hansgrohe confirmed that it will line up on Thursday and Sunday with only six riders.

Deutschland Tour 'A classy sprint' - Kristoff powers to Stage 4 victory 29/08/2021 AT 15:54

“Following positive COVID test results, BORA - hansgrohe changes line-up for Paris-Bourges and Paris-Tours,” a statement read.

“After displaying slight symptoms of a cold, Pascal Ackermann and Michael Schwarzmann had a PCR test carried out on short notice ahead of their trip to France, which returned a positive result.

“A second test confirmed the positive result for both riders. Ackermann and Schwarzmann therefore did not commence their trip and are now at home, following the guidelines of the relevant health authorities.

“Maciej Bodnar will take part in the two races as a substitute, but the team will only start with six riders.”

Deutschland Tour Kristoff sprints to victory in stage two of the Tour of Germany 27/08/2021 AT 16:31