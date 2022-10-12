Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will join their off-road squad for the 2023 season, with the Frenchwoman becoming their first female rider.

Ferrand-Prevot, 30, will arrive on a two-year deal as she bids to end her hunt for Olympic gold at Paris 2024.

“Signing with the Ineos Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the Ineos family of athletes,” she said.

“The Ineos Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.

“To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years.

“An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmarès so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the Ineos Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goal.”

Ferrand-Prevot has won 10 rainbow jerseys during a stellar career across mountain biking, cyclo-cross and the road.

“Signing a world-class rider like Pauline is a huge boost as we grow the number of multi-disciplinary athletes racing as Grenadiers,” said Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth.

“Pauline is a unique talent. Her palmarès speaks for itself, especially after just winning four world titles in the space of two months. But what sets her apart and makes her a great addition to the Grenadiers is her drive and grit.

"She loves the sport and is a natural born racer and that comes through in the way she rides.

“Pauline is on her own journey to try and win gold at her home Olympics and this is an area where we thrive and have proven success. We are excited to support that ambition and help her achieve her goals over the coming years.”

- - -

