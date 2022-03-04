Pavel Sivakov has changed nationality from Russian to French after the UCI granted his request.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider can now race under the French flag at national, World Championship and Olympic events.

He says he wanted to change nationality “for some time” but had the process fast-tracked as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I was born in Italy and moved to France when I was one year old," the 24-year-old said.

"France is where I grew up and was educated and where I fell in love with riding my bike which led me to racing. It feels like my home.

"I have wanted to become a French national for some time and had made the request to the UCI, but given what is happening in the Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast track this.

"I want to thank the UCI and the team at Ineos Grenadiers for supporting me with this process and helping make this a reality. To now have the opportunity to race as a French national in international events makes me incredibly happy.

"It would be a dream to race in Paris at the 2024 Olympics for France and this is something that the team have said they would fully support."

Sivakov added that he is completely opposed to the war in Ukraine.

“As I have previously said, I am totally against this war and all my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," he said.

"Like most people around the world right now, I hope for peace and a swift end to the suffering happening in the Ukraine."

