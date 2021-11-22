Peter Sagan says he is “truly sorry” after being fined for violating a Covid-19 curfew and injuring a police officer in April.

The three-time world champion was reportedly drunk when a car driven by his brother Juraj was stopped in Monaco at around 12:30am on April 25.

French newspaper Nice-Matin report that Sagan “struggled like a madman” when police tried to get him out of the car. A police officer suffered a hand injury during the arrest.

Sagan was fined €5,000 by a Monaco court for injuring the officer, an additional €100 for breaking the curfew, and €1,500 in compensation.

He said in a statement: “Regarding the news that appeared today related to the night of April 25, I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies.

“It was an ugly experience that made me think profoundly and draw valuable lessons. I am truly sorry for this incident which will not happen again.”

Sagan’s lawyers reportedly argued that the seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner became angry when police tried to take him to hospital.

He was not vaccinated at the time of the incident and it is claimed he feared he would be forced to get a vaccination.

