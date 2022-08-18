Olav Kooij earned his second stage win in three days at the Tour of Denmark on Thursday, as Jumbo-Visma earned a 1-2 in Stage 3 after Christophe Laporte came second in a bunch sprint.

Magnus Cort of EF Education-EasyPost came over the line in third, with Jhonattan Narvaez (INEOS Grenadiers) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) completing the top five.

Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers, who won Stage 2 on Wednesday with a powerful individual time trial display, held onto first place overall but saw his lead cut by Laporte.

The Frenchman’s second-place finish means he is now tied on time with Sheffield, while Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose of Trek-Segafredo is third, three seconds back.

Stage 4 of the five-stage race is a 167.3km circular route starting and ending in Skive.

The 239km run from Otterup to Herning concluded with the peloton reaching the breakaway inside the final three kilometres.

A mass sprint to the finish ensued, and Jumbo-Visma executed their strategy to perfection.

Laporte took charge inside the final kilometre, taking Kooij with him, and the Dutchman stormed through to the finish line to take his 11th win of the year, with his team-mate right behind him.

Kooij has now come out on top in two of the three stages at this year’s Tour of Denmark, after producing a stunning sprint finish to snatch victory in the opening stage.

But Sheffield’s impressive time trial performance in stage two has put him in control of the general classification.

It was the third victory of an eye-catching debut season for the 20-year-old American.

