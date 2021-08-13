Colin Joyce won stage 4 at the PostNord Danmark Rundt after securing a breakaway finish in Kalundborg.

The peloton made a late charge but the Rally Cycling man held on for victory.

He raced to the finish line along with Sebastian Nielsen (Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras) in second and Martin Salmon (Team DSM) in third place to round out the podium.

PostNord Danmark Rundt Pedersen claims Tour of Denmark stage 2 win 11/08/2021 AT 16:14

There was a decent showing from Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the bunch sprint, but he and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) ultimately lost out to Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka NextHash).

The overall lead remains with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who has a 1:33 lead over Belgian Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal). The Tour now heads to Frederiksberg at Copenhagen for Saturday’s 10.8km time trial, the final stage.

PostNord Danmark Rundt Pedersen pulls off 'super strong sprint' to claim Tour of Denmark Stage 2 11/08/2021 AT 16:14